Concert to mark church organist’s 50th anniversary

A SPECIAL concert at Trinity Church, Omagh later this month will mark an amazing milestone in the life of church organist and choir master, Stanley Matthews, who is celebrating 50 years in these roles.

Taking place on October 26 at 7pm, the event titled 1975 – 2025: How can we keep from singing?’ is a celebration of hymn favourites, much loved by the church’s congregation over the years.

For Stanley, the occasion is a nostalgic one: He believes that, over his 50 years in the post, the choir may have learnt and sung more than 400 special pieces or ‘anthems’, as they are more commonly known.

During those decades Stanley has been responsible for the service music on a weekly basis.

This included playing piano and organ as required, training the choir in the learning of new hymns and also individual choir pieces for special occasions – or just when they are inspired to enhance the meaning of the service and delight the congregation by a particular favourite piece.

The church choir will be joined on the night by a number of special friends who regularly help out in augmenting this talented group of singers.

Stanley will also be assisted by Sheena Herron, wife of the former minister of the church, Rev Robert Herron. She will accompany the choir in a number of the pieces, allowing Stanley to concentrate on acting as conductor.

There will also be a number of solos from within the choir and flute and guitar accompaniment to a number of the pieces.

The ‘man of the moment’ has also indicated if things are going well on the night he may contribute a couple of organ solos himself.

It promises to be a great evening of varied music, with harvest supper served in the church hall for all afterwards.

There will be a retiring voluntary collection going to the Alzheimer’s Society – a cause very close to the hearts of this entire musical group.

There is no doubt that Stanley has been a dedicated servant to the church over many years. He said that music and this vocation had allowed him to go places and meet people he never would have had the opportunity to do and that is something for which he will be forever grateful.

In conclusion, he quipped, “They say it’s the first 50 years that are the hardest and after that it’s a piece of coffee cake” – his favourite!

The choir will also be making a special input and leading the praise at the morning harvest service.