Concerts to continue at Grange Park in Omagh this weekend

MUSICIANS from across Tyrone are continuing to take to the Grange Park in Omagh to showcase their talent.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the ‘Seasonal Outdoor Music Programme’ features live music every Sunday throughout July and August, with performances taking place from 1pm to 3.30pm at the bandstand.

Last Sunday, Luke Bell from Omagh serenaded guests with acoustic melodies and singing, while this Sunday (July 27) will see Tumbleweed – comprised of vocalist Ambre Burt and guitarists Walter Curran and Andrew McKeown – perform a ream of excellent toe-tapping tunes.

Advertisement

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, described the return of the seasonal programme as ‘very positive’.

“It certainly creates a welcoming atmosphere in our green spaces and town centres, enhancing the experience for residents and visitors alike,” Cllr McElduff said.

“This programme also provides an excellent platform for our local musicians as well as opportunities to support and showcase local artistic talent. I strongly encourage everyone to go along and take advantage of the free, quality entertainment on offer in our outdoor spaces this summer.”

Future acts taking to Omagh will include St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band, The Hand Me Downs, Brí Carr, Culmore Swing Combo and Foxtrot Uniform, with more to be announced.