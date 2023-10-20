Conor Chism talks new releases and upcoming plans

IT has been quite the busy year for local singer, Conor Chism, who has been spending time in the recording studio putting a youthful, modern and refreshing twist on some timeless classics.

The young Omagh singer’s latest release is a stunning version of everybodies old favourite, ‘My Way’ – a song that was popularised by Frank Sinatra in 1969, and composed by Jacques Revaux.

It is song that has been re-imagined by many over the years, including a version by punk icon, Sid Vicious.

However, Conor spoke to the UlsterHerald about his favourite version, and why he chose the legendary tune to be his latest release.

“The version of ‘My Way’ that Elvis Presley recorded just before he died is my favourite version,” explains the Omagh singer. “The words and meaning to him at that point in his life are like a send-off for himself, purely because he knew he was dying.

“It’s a song of reflection; a very black and white song when you really delve into it.

“It’s everybody’s battle put into one song, and that is why so many can relate.

“Words such as ‘I faced it all and I stood tall, and did it my way’, are courageous and timeless.

“The song asks ‘What is a man?’, which is a question of morality, and how you can attack any situation that life may throw at you.

“Truly, it’s a very relatable song for everybody and anybody.”

Conor’s previous releases have also included versions of ‘Never been to Spain’, ‘Just Pretend’ and ‘It’s Now Or Never (O Sole Mio)’.

With plans to remain working in the studio for the rest of the year, the young lad with the big voice was able to exclusively share with ‘Herald exactly what he has lined up for the rest of the year.

“I plan to release at least two more tracks before Christmas, including a version of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’and a cover of ‘Trying To Get To You’.

The latter was written by Rose Marie McCoy and Charles Singleton in 1954, and popularised by Elvis – one of Conor’s biggest influences.

Some of his other musical favourites include Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Roy Orbison and Willie Nelson.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in regards to Conor’s Elvis influences, as the Omagh singer’s grandfather, Frank Chism, was regarded as one of the premier Elvis impersonators in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Furthermore, he was the man who provided Conor with the inspiration and encouragement to pursue music following a family singalong on Christmas day last year.

Earlier this year, Conor also visited the UlsterHerald office on Omagh’s John Street to film a special performance of ‘It’s Now Or Never (O Sole Mio)’.

Following viral success when the video was published on the ‘We Are Tyrone’ website, Conor received an offer he simply couldn’t refuse.

“I have been asked to sing at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 2024 after appearing on We Are Tyrone,” he explained.

“The event’s promoter, Malcolm McDowell seen the video and contacted me saying he would love me to perform.

“It will be an exciting evening as I will get to share the stage with all the big local names in music such as Derek Ryan and Philomena Begley.”

The Northern Ireland Country Music Awards will take place in the Armagh City Hotel on January 29, 2024.

“I was buzzing through the roof when I was asked,” he said. “I can’t wait.

“I’ll be singing my first release on the night; a very special song.”

If you would like to listen to Conor’s music or receive updates on his musical journey, you can find him by searching ‘Conor Chism’ on Spotify, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.