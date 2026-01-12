Cookstown band launch their self-titled debut album

IT’S looking to be a busy year for Cookstown blues rock band ‘The Deep Strikes’ as they celebrate the release of their self-titled debut albuM.

The band, featuring Declan Devlin on vocals, Conaill Doherty on guitar, Ciaran McNally on bass, and Charlie Farrell on drums, formed in spring of 2024 and have described their new release, which came out at the beginning of 2026, as ‘a culmination of months of work’.

“Every note and every sound was written, arranged, tracked, mixed, mastered and distributed ourselves,” said drummer Charlie Farrell.

“It was a huge undertaking, but we are glad to have the album out there and we hope our listeners enjoy it.”

To date, the album has garnered nothing but positive reviews.

Showing no signs of slowing down, The Deep Strikes are already working on follow-up material, having already teased their audience as to what is in the pipeline.

“We played one new song at our album launch,” said Charlie. “We are actively pursuing new music constantly and working on new ideas all the time.”

Hailing from widely varied musical backgrounds, each member of The Deep Strikes bring their own distinctive influences to the band, creating a sound that refused to be boxed in, pulling from an eclectic range of influences to create their own brand of blues rock.

The band describe themselves as ‘proudly independent’ and ‘fearlessly creative’ with a DIY ethhos that ensure they remain true to their own artistic vision.

Having made a name for themselves within the local music scene with dozens of gigs in Cookstown, Dungannon and Omagh under their belt, they are now set to play their first overseas show this May as they prepare to head to Scotland to perform as part of the line-up at this years Bonnie Scotland Blues and Rock All Dayer, supporting the blues-rock powerhouse Gerry Jablonki Band. The Deep Strikes debut album is available now on all major streaming services.

Physical copies of the album and various merchandise can also be purchased online via the bands Bandcamp page at www.thedeepstrikes.bandcamp.com