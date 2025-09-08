Council to discuss full impact of Alley Theatre’s closure

A REPORT outlining the full financial cost of repair and restoration work at the Alley Theatre is expected to come before a council meeting tomorrow.

The Strabane arts hub will close at the end of September for six months to allow essential work to fix a ‘significant’ leak.

The shutdown comes during what was to have been a packed programme, with Halloween and Christmas events among the highlights.

The organisers of the Strabane Drama Festival have already announced next year’s event will not happen because of the theatre’s closure.

Derry City and Strabane District Council was this week asked how many events will be lost, whether some can be moved to other council venues, and what the financial cost could be. According to its most recent performance report, the Alley was worth £300,000 to the local economy last year.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said, “The temporary closure of the Alley Theatre in Strabane is regrettable. It is, however, essential to facilitate the extensive repair and restoration works required. Council is currently working with all its partners to minimise the impact of this closure, including the possible use of alternative venues for some of the events.

However, council does expect that the closure will lead to the cancellation of some events over the six-month period.

“In terms of anticipated costs, the council is working to minimise the cost to ratepayers, with a report expected to come before elected members of the Business and Culture Committee in the near future. The public are reassured that they will be fully refunded for any performances cancelled during the closure and that council is working to ensure this important cultural venue is fully operational as soon as the work is complete.”

Local performers have also voiced their dismay.

Strabane comedian and actor Ro Boyle, who was set to stage the Christmas special of his hit play Orange Is The New Green just five days before Christmas, has now been forced to cancel.

“It is really sad we won’t be able to perform in December, but we understand that health and safety comes first,” he said.

JP McCauley, frontman of the Cash Returns Johnny Cash tribute act, which had been due in November, added, “The Alley is an important and brilliant place for the arts in Strabane. I really hope the damage isn’t as bad as first feared and that it won’t take as long to fix.”