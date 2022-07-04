Country meets Trad set for Ardhowen show

COUNTRY meets Trad, featuring country music stalwart Brendan Quinn and traditional folk duo, Dermot Byrne and Ciaran Tourish, is set to perform live at the Ardhowen Theatre on July

8.

Quinn is well regarded in Ireland’s country music circles and is set to link up with two of Ireland’s most famous traditional artists, Dermot Byrne and Ciaran Tourish, for this two-part show.

Accordion specialist Byrne and world-renowned fiddle player Tourish, both from Donegal group Altan, will join Quinn for an acoustic show with a mix of country, traditional and American music.

Also accompanying the trio will be acclaimed Donegal musician, Ted Ponsonby, whose credentials include Dolores Keane, Martin McGinley and The Famesuckers.

The group are set to perform at the Ardhowen Theatre on July 8 and at the Bardic Theatre at Donaghmore on July 9.