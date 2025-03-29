This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Curtain comes down this evening on drama festival in Carrickmore

  • 29 March 2025
Curtain comes down this evening on drama festival in Carrickmore
Adjudicator Imelda McDonagh, seated front second left, with members of the Mid Ulster Drama Festival committee, Rose Anderson, Paddy Donnelly, Bernie McCallan, Karen McElduff, Patricia Nugent, festival director, Eilish Kelly, chairperson James Warnock, Conor Allison, Shelia Donnelly and Mary Daly.JMG21
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 29 March 2025
Less than a minute

THE 56th Mid-Ulster Drama Festival has been drawing crowds all week to the famous Patrician Hall in Carrickmore.

The festival finishes this evening when the adjudicator’s decisions will be announced and awards presented.

Patrons have been enjoying a varied programme of plays over the past six nights, including productions by Theatre 3, Newtownabbey; Glenamaddy Players, Galway; Bradan Players, Kildare; Pomeroy Players; Newpoint Players, County Down; and Dundalk Theatre Workshop, Louth.

Advertisement

‘A Whistle in the Dark’ presented by Corn Mill Theatre, Leitrim, will close the festival this evening.

Tickets priced at £10 can be purchased at the Patrician or booked by contacting the festival fox office on 028 8076 1906.

Patrons are reminded that the curtain opens this evening at 7.30pm.

Related posts:

Curtain set to rise on popular annual drama festival in Strabane Curtain comes down after another great year for Strabane festival Rising young Irish music star signs up for Omagh blues festival

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn