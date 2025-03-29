Curtain comes down this evening on drama festival in Carrickmore

THE 56th Mid-Ulster Drama Festival has been drawing crowds all week to the famous Patrician Hall in Carrickmore.

The festival finishes this evening when the adjudicator’s decisions will be announced and awards presented.

Patrons have been enjoying a varied programme of plays over the past six nights, including productions by Theatre 3, Newtownabbey; Glenamaddy Players, Galway; Bradan Players, Kildare; Pomeroy Players; Newpoint Players, County Down; and Dundalk Theatre Workshop, Louth.

‘A Whistle in the Dark’ presented by Corn Mill Theatre, Leitrim, will close the festival this evening.

Tickets priced at £10 can be purchased at the Patrician or booked by contacting the festival fox office on 028 8076 1906.

Patrons are reminded that the curtain opens this evening at 7.30pm.