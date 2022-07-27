DAN’S THE MAN…

One of Ireland’s most exciting musical talents will play in Cookstown’s Burnavon Theatre in September.

Tickets are already moving fast for the performance of Dan McCabe on September 17.

Coming from a long lineage of folk musicians Dan commenced his career in music at an early age and it was inevitable he would eventually go from strength to strength in this genre of the industry and consequently it has became his full time occupation.

Due to the Covid 19 lockdown and the lack of opportunity to benefit from live performances, Dan turned his focus to posting self made videos of his music on social media platforms, merely as a pastime and an escape from the hardship and gloom of the pandemic. Completely unexpectedly these recordings would be viewed over 12 million times online and as a consequence it also caught the attention of senior producers at RTE.

Dan was invited to Aras an Uachtarain by President Michael D Higgins and performed ‘The Parting Glass’ to the delight of the president.

During the summer of 2020 Dan featured on the Sunday Game on RTE TV and performed a version of Luke Kelly’s ‘Song for Ireland’ as a tribute to healthcare workers battling the Covid 19 pandemic. This segment went viral and acted as a real catalyst with Dan gaining a huge online audience and leading the way for various TV appearances.

In a social media post, the singer expressed his delight with his major breaks. “It’s genuinely getting harder and harder to describe these special experiences,” he said.

“I used to dream of things like this growing up and now to be experiencing these amazing moments in real life is a feeling I’m so, so grateful for. I sound like a broken record player at this stage but none of this would be possible without the endless support that people have shown me since the lockdown days.

“It all started in my bedroom, and it’s been a whirlwind since, to be singing beside President Michael D Higgins again is beyond anything I could have ever have dreamt of. I’m so humbled and grateful for this journey.”

Tickets for Dan McCabe can be bought at www.burnavon.com

Before that, The Ulster Orchestra will make a welcome return to Dungannon next month.

The orchestra will perform on the Hill of The O’Neill as part of their ‘On Your Doorstep’ series. It’s become a favourite summer performance of the Ulster Orchestra and the musicians are excited to return to Dungannon once again for an afternoon of popular favourites. With a programme including Rossini’s Overture from William Tell, March of the Toreadors from Carmen and film music from the likes of High Noon and ET, there’ll be something for everyone – and a few surprises besides!

Conductor David Brophy will take to the podium and amongst the soloists, will be new Principal Trumpet Tom Fountain. The orchestra will play at Ranfurly House on Saturday, August 21 at 3pm.