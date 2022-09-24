Daryl’s new album takes listeners on his own musical journey

Daryl Simpson’s brand new album, ‘Reflections’, launching in concert next month, will take local folks on a very personal journey through songs that have come to influence, move and inspire him over the years.

The easy-listening work places beautiful vocals front and centre, while the exquisite arrangements bringing new twists to classic songs, such as ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Everybody’s Talkin’, ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ and ‘Annie’s Song’.

Jointly-produced by Daryl and Brian McGrane, the album is the Omagh man’s first solo recording in many years, and reminds us of the well-crafted lyrics of writers such as Van Morrison, Billy Joel and Kris Kristofferson.

Complementing acoustic guitars by Simpson and McGrane shine on tracks like, ‘You Needed Me’, while other moments showcase the Omagh man’s deft piano skills.

There are also strong emotional narratives and undertones in many of the tracks, too. ‘Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)’ delves into love, while ‘A Living Prayer’ focuses on faith, and ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ denotes the pain of loss, tenderly captured by Daryl’s vocals.

Daryl Simpson will be launching his brand new album, ‘Reflections’ in concert in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on October 14 at 8pm. He will also be joined on-stage by special guests. If you are a genuine music lover don’t miss this unique one-off event.

l Tickets available at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or calling 02882247831. Everyone is welcome.