Dates announced for Xmas lights switch-on in Tyrone towns

DETAILS have been announced about the switching on of the Christmas lights in Dungannon, Cookstown and Coalisland.

Cookstown’s Christmas Lights Switch On takes place on Friday, November 21, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

There will be a range of entertainment and activities on offer during the event.

Market Square in Dungannon is the focal point for the Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday, November 29 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Among the entertainment will be a Santa Dash at 6pm which will be organised by Evora Hospice.

A Christmas Pageant will make its way through the streets of Dungannon commencing at 6.30pm.

The final switch on will take place in the Cornmill Heritage Centre Car Park in Coalisland on Sunday, November 30 from 5pm to 7pm.

All three switch-ons are being organised by Mid Ulster District Council and council chair Frances Burton encouraged people to come along.

“It’s wonderful to see our towns shining once again with the sparkle of Christmas spirit — the laughter of children, the warmth of families, and the kindness that flows so freely at this time of year.

“As we pause amid the celebrations, may we also reflect on the deeper meaning of Christmas — a season of love, peace, and goodwill to all, reminding us of the light and hope that first inspired this special time of year. Mid Ulster truly shines brightest when we come together in that same spirit, sharing joy with one another and with the world.”