Death Cab For Cutie tour Ireland and England

Washington alt-rock stars, Death Cab For Cutie, released their tenth studio album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’, last week, and have announced a full run of UK and European dates for March 2023.

This will include their first-ever show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Fans must pre-order the album to gain access to the pre-sale at 9am on September 7, tickets will be on general sale on September 9, at 9am. They have also announced a headline show at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre In Dublin on Sunday, March 19 2023. Tickets are on sale now, and available at all reputable ticket outlets.

Formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, Death Cab for Cutie almost immediately entered the ranks of the era’s definitive bands, fueled in large part by the remarkable power of co-founder, vocalist, guitarist, and lead songwriter Benjamin Gibbard’s complex, often bittersweet songcraft.

The band made their worldwide popular breakthrough with 2003’s RIAA gold-certified ‘Transatlantisism’, later named by National Public Radio as one of “The Decade’s 50 Most Important Recordings”.

Plus, their 2005 Atlantic Records debut release, saw Death Cab for Cutie ascending to even greater heights, earning RIAA platinum certification and a Grammy Award nomination for ‘Best Alternative Album’, while spawning the chart-topping singles with, ‘Soul Meets Body’ and ‘I Will Follow You into the Dark’; the latter of which was honoured with a Grammy nod for “Best Pop Performance By Duo Or Group With Vocals”.

Their following albums – including Narrow Stairs (2008), The Open Door (2009), Codes and Keys (2011), and Kintsugi (2015) – all received various Grammy award nominations, bringing their total career nominations to eight overall.

