Derg guitar virtuoso Davy K to perform at Railway Bar

Cookstown’s Railway Bar has made quite a name for itself in recent years as a hub of some of the best live rock acts in the country, all thanks to the efforts of promoter and Cookstown man, John McVitty.

Having hosted some of the best rock acts in the country including Pat McManus, The Bonnevilles and Dom Martin, The Cookstown Rock and Blues Showcase are now looking forward to welcoming back Castlederg native and guitar virtuoso Davy Kerrigan, with his band ‘The Davy K Project’ for what will be their fourth performance in the town.

Formed in 2017, The Davy K Project are a live, energetic and exciting rock and blues band who has been going from strength to strength and wowing audiences all over Ireland and Europe with a unique delivery of songs, both covers and originals.

Advertisement

Davy and the band – consisting of Mark McConnell on bass and Marty Grieve on drums – released their debut album ‘LOCKDOWN’ in February 2019 to critical acclaim, and have shared the stage with acts such as The Quireboys, Kris Barras Band and John Corabi.

No stranger to the music scene, Davy has clocked up more than 35 years in the business and his unique style, both on vocals and guitar are well known throughout the circuit.

Having previously recorded with such rock royalty as Tony Carey from Rainbow, Ron Wikso from Foreigner and Neil Murray from Whitesnake, the Castlederg man is showing no signs of slowing down.

After a string of very successful blues and rock festivals throughout the year the guys are preparing for an even more successful future with some major support and headlining slots on the cards.

The Davy K Project will return to Cookstown’s Railway Bar on Sunday April 30 from 4pm.

Tickets to the event are £10 and can be puchased now at cookstownrocknblues.com.