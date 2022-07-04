Derg ready to party

Castlederg is getting ready to party like never before as the final acts for this year’s Dergfest have been confirmed.

New to this year’s event is a special alcohol-free night for secondary school students. A precursor to the adult event – Teen Fest will take place on Thursday (July 28) in the big top arena. With a number of top DJs lined up to keep the place pumping there are going to be a lot of excited young people looking forward to this event.

Next up, the Friday night (July 29) sees Dergfest go country. Top of the bill is Derek Ryan, he will be supported by Johnny Brady and Strabane’s own rising country star Jamie Donnelly. A fantastic night for those who like their toe-tapping tunes.

Advertisement

Come Saturday (July 30) and it’s all about dance in the Derg.

Headliners for the night are the epic Sigma. Comprising Cameron Edwards and Joe Lenzie everyone should experience the duo’s incendiary live show at least once.

On stage Cam and Joe are at the centre of it all using keys, drumpads, and synthesisers to produce their unique sound. Part gig, part rave, it’s a winning formula that’s seen Sigma play on some of the world’s biggest stages, from London’s Brixton Academy, the Roundhouse, and Fabric, to Glastonbury and Reading Festivals, along with sold out shows across Australia and New Zealand, Amnesia in Ibiza, and EDC in America. Sigma have also collaborated with a dizzying array of artists, including Take That, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Labrinth, and most recently, Birdy.

Warming up the crowd for Sigma will be KC Lights and some iconic DJ sets.

Come Sunday and the pace changes once again. Headlining the final night of the show is the homegrown talent of The Logues.

Advertisement

With their very own brand of whiskey-soaked folk, the Derg lads never disappoint. They know how to party and will make sure Dergfest ends on a high. Supporting them will be Europe’s most authentic Queen tribute band Qween, and The Human Touch.

• Tickets are on sale now. Go to www.dergfest.co.uk for more details.