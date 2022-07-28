Dergfest Day 2

Day 2 brought to you in association with McKelvey Construction.
Dergfest Returns – This year, a massive top tent in the historic Castle Park will be the centrepiece of the musical festivities, which promises four days of unforgettable fun.
Now in its eighth year, the Dergfest Music Festival is loved for breaking the norm, and bringing some of the most well-known names in music to the sleepy town of Castlederg – famous mostly for its weather station… and being the hottest town in the North last year.
Triple-line up of DJs
On Saturday, July 30, the jewels in this year’s DergFest crown are set to shine, with the arrival of Sigma, KC Lights and Kissy Sellout.
The triple line-up of the internationally-acclaimed DJs give the festival even more bragging rights for successfully enticing high calibre acts to the small, rural Tyrone town.
Tickets
Tickets for this year’s Dergfest can be purchased by visiting www.dergfest.co.uk, or you can buy tickets directly from the co-organisers, Micky Joes, The Logues, The Derg Arms, and The Townhouse Venue.
