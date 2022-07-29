Dergfest Day 3

Day 3 of Dergfest brought to you in association with Castle Glass
Now in its eighth year, the Dergfest Music Festival is loved for breaking the norm, and bringing some of the most well-known names in music to the town of Castlederg – famous mostly for its weather station… and being the hottest town in the North last year.
Qween are the champions
Closing the festival under the big tent will be Qween – Europe’s number one Queen tribute act, who are fresh from playing to a crowd of 10,000 people at the recent Forever Young festival in Dublin. Special guests on the night are Bruce Springsteen tribute band, The Human Touch, fronted by US Navy veteran, Monte Thompson, who performs with an incredible likeness to The Boss.
Curtain call
Then closing fervent festivities for another year will be local lads The Logues who will bring down the curtain on a massive weekend, ahead of jetting out to the USA and Europe for a string of tour dates in August and September.
- Tickets for this year’s Dergfest can be purchased by visiting www.dergfest.co.uk, or you can buy tickets directly from the co-organisers, Micky Joes, The Logues, The Derg Arms, and The Townhouse Venue.
Tickets
