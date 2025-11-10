Details announced for Christmas lights switch-on in Strabane

THE Christmas lights in Strabane will be officially light up on Saturday, November 22.

There will be a full day of family fun, festive markets, live entertainment and community cheer from 12 noon to 5.30pm.

The celebrations will reach their magical moment at 5pm, when Santa Claus himself takes to the main stage at the top of Railway Street to officially switch on the Christmas lights.

Railway Street will be the heart of the action, transformed into a festive hub with live performances and a Christmas Community Market.

Over on Canal Street, families can enjoy pony rides, while John Wesley Street will be home to Candy Cane Lane, set within the Grass Roots Community Hub and Café.

At Strabane Library, families will find a hive of festive creativity and joy, with face painting, arts and crafts workshops, cookie decorating, and the chance to write letters to Santa or make reindeer food.

Adding a magical new twist to this year’s festivities, the Scrooge Christmas Trail, led by Class Act Theatre Group, invites visitors to step into a live retelling of a Christmas classic.

The 35-minute immersive experience begins at Strabane Library and winds its way through Castle Street, John Wesley Street and Railway Street.

Tickets are priced at £3 per child (parents/carers free) and must be booked in advance at www.alley-theatre.com, with trail times at 1pm, 1.50pm, 2.40pm and 3.30pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy some festive cheer this year. He said:

“The Strabane Christmas Lights Switch-On is one of the highlights of our festive calendar, bringing families, friends, and the entire community together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. With live music, local performers, markets and Santa himself joining the fun, it promises to be a wonderful day for all.”