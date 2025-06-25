Disney classics help Omagh school secure Feis success

THE talented pupils of Holy Family PS enjoyed huge success in the ‘Classical Music’ section of the West Tyrone Feis.

Starting off strong, the school’s junior choir achieved the first win of the day in the ‘Unison KS1’ competition with spirited, high-energy renditions of classic Disney songs.

The senior choir then followed suit later by winning the much-coveted ‘KS2 Harmonised Choir’ trophy, with the adjudicator, Richard Yarr, praising the ‘attention to musical detail’ and ‘real professionalism’ of the musical maestros.

The shared choir, formed in 2023 with pupils of Omagh County Primary School, which sang at the Royal Foundation’s ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at St Columba’s Parish Church last December, further won the KS2 Unison Choir competition; their ‘wonderful full sound’ impressing Mr Yarr.

School principal Maura Dolan said that she was ‘so proud’ of everyone involved.

“Choral singing is a very special tradition in our school,” she said. “Every child in Holy Family has the opportunity to sing together during weekly singing lessons- building confidence and encouraging musical expression. The children are just amazing and I’m so proud of their hard work and wonderful achievements. I sincerely thank our accompanist Paul Prichard for his expertise and support.”