Donegal artist shows off her work at new Omagh exhibition

A DONEGAL artist has opened a solo exhibition in Omagh.

Strule Arts Centre is hosting ‘Connection’, a solo exhibition by Buncrana-based artist Veronica Buchanan. The exhibition opened on Thursday and will be on show until the end of the month.

In ‘Connection’, Veronica explores themes of personal experience, relationships, memory, and reflection – concepts that evoke emotional responses and invite viewers to engage on a deeply human level. The exhibition presents a compelling collection of both earlier and recent works, showcasing a variety of media including drawing, painting, ceramics, and textiles.

Veronica’s multidisciplinary approach stems from a strong foundation in drawing. Speaking about the exhibition, she says: “The pieces are a collection which have no beginning nor end – just part of a journey, with a common thread.”

Through her work, Veronica invites audiences to contemplate the ties that bind people, places, and moments, forming a visual narrative that is both personal and universal.

Councillor Barry McElduff, chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “We are proud to welcome Veronica Buchanan to Strule Arts Centre for her solo exhibition Connection. Her work offers a deeply personal yet universally resonant exploration of memory, relationships, and reflection. This exhibition invites us all to pause and connect with the stories that shape our lives; I would really encourage everyone to visit.”

‘Connection’ runs until Saturday, November 29 and is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm. Admission is free.

For more information about ‘Connection’ or the wider programme at Strule Arts Centre, please visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk, call (0044) 28 8224 7831, or email strulearts@fermanaghomagh.com.