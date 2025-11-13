Dromore woman inspired by friend to write her first book

A DROMORE woman has been inspired by a nursing colleague to write and now launch her very first book.

Entitled ‘The Magic in Moments’, the book is the result of a real labour of love for Philomena Daly.

Proceeds from the book, which was launched this week at Omagh Library, will go towards Aware NI and it promises to be an enjoyable read.

“The inspiration for this book came from Maggie McKieran, who was a nurse and colleague of mine on Ward Seven of the South West Acute Hospital. She was always singing my praises about my love of writing and was always so encouraging to me,” said Philomena.

“It was also Maggie who urged me to write a piece for a three minute slot on early morning RTE 1. She used to listen to it on her long drive into work and encouraged me to write a piece.

“As luck would have it, shortly after that, I saw the beautiful rainbow that is on the cover of my book. There is serendipity to all this as rainbows are very much associated with my late father, Paddy Faley, who also loved to write.

“Around the time of Dad’s passing, there were lots of rainbows about and now every time I see one, I feel his presence. I feel he was giving me the inspiration needed to write.”

Sadly, Philomena’s friend, Maggie, died in September 2024. But Philomena used Maggie’s memory to complete the book.

The publication, which is available in local shops, is a mix of verses that she has written for people. Some childhood memories are also included, among them her memories of accompanying local marathon legend, John McCann, on a cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head.

“I have wonderful memories of that trip which reinforced my belief of the magic in moments and I hope that people will really enjoy the book.”