Drumquin songwriter releases Christmas song all about Omagh

DRUMQUIN singer-songwriter Luke Bell is set to close out 2025 on a high note with the release of his latest single, the holiday-inspired track ‘Omagh Lights’.

A familiar face in Omagh and the surrounding towns and villages, Luke regularly performs in several local pubs and clubs, delivering a mix of his own music alongside popular covers. He is also the lead singer of the band 4AM Club.

‘Omagh Lights’ captures the bittersweet emotions of the festive season, missing those who are away while celebrating reunions with loved ones who are home.

“It sounds like a happy song, and in a way it is,” said Luke. “But it’s really about missing people who aren’t around over Christmas and seeing those who have come home.

“I like to play with how songs feel. The song doesn’t necessarily seem emotional at first, but it is and it’s a fun experiment to write music like that.”

The track is accompanied by a music video filmed at various locations around Omagh, which was released on YouTube yesterday (Sunday).”

Luke also stays busy with his band, 4AM Club, who will kick off 2026 with their first show of the year at Voodoo in Belfast in March. The band has a busy year planned, including new music releases and a potential summer tour.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Luke said, “We only have one gig confirmed for next year with 4AM Club, but we plan to do a mini tour in the summer and release more original music. I really enjoy the pub gigs and playing solo, but with the band I get to play a lot more rock music and original material, which is always great.”

Most weekends, Luke can be found performing across Ulster in local pubs and clubs. He says his favourite part of these gigs is seeing people sing along and dance to the songs.

“I get a great buzz hearing people sing along with me, even if it’s just a cover,” he said. “Recently, I’ve been adding in a few of my own songs, especially one called ‘Little Irish Bar’, which has an interactive part where the audience joins in.

“Over Christmas and the New Year, I’m very busy and performing most nights.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Luke plans to release more original music, including the aforementioned Little Irish Bar and several other new tracks.

“Next year, I want to play even more gigs,” he said. “I really want to push my original songs and release more. I have quite a few written, but I want to release them at the right time. I really enjoyed the process of writing and recording Omagh Lights, and I hope people enjoy listening to it.”

Luke will be performing on New Year’s Eve on Main Street, both before and after the big countdown. To find out where you can see him live, follow him on social media at Luke Bell Music and his band 4AM Club at @4amclub_band.