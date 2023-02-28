Dungannon Festival marks its 100th anniversary

THIS week, Dungannon Music and Drama Festival Association will be taking to the stage in celebration of their 100th anniversary.
Organisers say they are simply ‘delighted’ to welcome performers back into the spotlight in 2023. after a two year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Festivities will commence with ‘Music Week’, which is taking place tomorrow (Monday, February 27), unitl Friday (March 1), with Richard Yarr, of BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘Sounds Sacred’ as adjudicator.
Then, speech week will commence Monday, March 6, and will run until March 8, 2023.
Adjudicators for speech and drama week will be Arthur Webb and Patricia Irvine, who are both well-known to Dungannon Festival.
The full programme, including how to enter, can be downloaded at ‘www.dungannonfestival.com’.
Everyone is welcome to attend the fabulous festivities.
