The steam is building in Strabane’s Boiler Room and the lid is about to blow. Yes, you (probably never) guessed it, Edinburgh Fringe Festival favourite, Paul Currie, is coming to town.

This Wednesday (November 22), the weird, wacky and occasionally- bewildering comedian will be back in Tyrone, and this time, he will be joined by Diona Doherty, Charlotte Tee and Claire Corrigan.

The Boiler Room has been making a name for itself within the North’s comedy circuit this past while.

Advertisement

Much like a comedian to the gargle, talent just hasn’t been able to stay away it.

Ahead of the arrival of the surreal and cerebral Currie, we spoke with the big, boisterous hallion that is the Boiler Room’s resident MC, Ro Boyle.

“We have some line-up coming this Wednesday, and you need to come along to see Paul Currie to believe it,” said the Strabane man. “Paul is a street clown, an artist, a musician, a stand up comedian, and he is absolutely brilliant.

“I have seen him have a room in stitches for 20 minutes straight without even opening his mouth.”

I, myself, saw Currie in Omagh one night, and found his playful, artistic approach a refreshing change from what most other comedians in the North are offering at the moment.

Stuart Lee, who is lauded as one of the modern greats of stand-up comedy, has come out and said Paul Currie is ‘one of his favourite comedians to watch’.

“We have had some big names here since we opened our doors, with Shane Todd, Mickey Bartlett and a load of the great comedians doing shows, but Paul is different,” Ro said.

Advertisement

And the warm up acts are no joke either!

“Diona is now has a regular seat on the Blame Game, and those who have seen Derry Girls will recognise her as the stony-faced Ukrainian student,” Ro continued. “And then we have the two Omagh natives, Charlotte and Claire, both of who have been taking the roof off recently, so it is going to be a cracking show.”

Ro, ever a man of the people, said that he recognises purse strings could be tight in the run up to Christmas, but was quick to remind everyone that night at the Boiler Room needn’t break the bank.

“Here, I know Christmas is only around the corner and people are going to be in saving mode, but a night of comedy is one of the cheapest nights out you are going to get,” he said.

Tickets are only a tenner and, while a few pints might enhance the experience, you will still get a good laugh if you decide to play it sober.

“I can’t wait to see you all there!” Ro concluded.

l For more information or to buy a ticket, please visit Ro Boyle’s Facebook page.