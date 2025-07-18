Enid flying the flag for Tyrone in Nose of Tralee

YOU have no doubt heard of the Rose of Tralee, but have you heard of the Noseof Tralee?

Yes, you probably guessed. The Nose of Tralee is the pet equivalent of the Rose of Tralee, and it is a massive competition with all 32 countries represented by a fabulous pooch or cat.

This year’s Tyrone Nose is Strabane chihuahua Enid, owned by Emma O’Hare, who described the three-year-old as a ‘ray of sunshine’ that loves people and practicing ‘off-lead agility.’

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Enid had a huge medical emergency that nearly resulted in her death. The chihuahua had extensive treatment due to severe oesophagitis caused by the acids in her stomach and had a feeding tube inserted through her abdomen, which is how she is currently fed. Her owners said that she will not let this stand in her way and remains a happy-go-lucky girl who loves everyone and everything.

Emma said, “Enid is a three-year-old chihuahua from Strabane and is the queen bee of the Glam Chi Crew. Full of sass and joy, she is a living, breathing ray of sunshine. Enid loves going to charity events and flying the flag for rescue doggies.

“She also has a wardrobe any fashionista would envy and loves dressing up and modelling. When she’s not modelling, she is playing in the Woodland Wander at Off-Lead Agility Private Hire Dog Park near Donemana.”

Voting starts on July 24, and the winner will be announced on August 19 after a public vote.

l To vote you can visit www.petsittersireland.com