Events taking place locally as part of Irish language celebration

A RANGE of free events will take place across Omagh and Fermanagh to mark ‘Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025’ – an annual worldwide celebration of the Irish language.

The programme was launched recently with a ‘Comhrá Cois Tine’ (fireside chat) at Dún Uladh, featuring special guests and Irish speakers Mark Harte and Séamas Mac Annaidh, accompanied by a performance from An Cór Gaelach, an Irish language choir based in Donaghmore.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry said that Seachtain na Gaeilge provides a brilliant opportunity to highlight its links to local heritage.

“Seachtain na Gaeilge is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, regardless of fluency, to engage with the Irish language and enjoy the cultural richness it brings to our District,” he said.

“With a diverse local programme of events, we encourage everyone to take part, learn something new, and celebrate our shared heritage.”

Events for your diary