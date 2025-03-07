Events taking place locally as part of Irish language celebration

A RANGE of free events will take place across Omagh and Fermanagh to mark ‘Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025’ – an annual worldwide celebration of the Irish language.
The programme was launched recently with a ‘Comhrá Cois Tine’ (fireside chat) at Dún Uladh, featuring special guests and Irish speakers Mark Harte and Séamas Mac Annaidh, accompanied by a performance from An Cór Gaelach, an Irish language choir based in Donaghmore.
Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry said that Seachtain na Gaeilge provides a brilliant opportunity to highlight its links to local heritage.
“Seachtain na Gaeilge is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, regardless of fluency, to engage with the Irish language and enjoy the cultural richness it brings to our District,” he said.
“With a diverse local programme of events, we encourage everyone to take part, learn something new, and celebrate our shared heritage.”
Events for your diary
- Gaeltacht at Home Experience – A weekend of Irish language classes and social activities at Glenpark Estate on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
- Sacred Heart Primary School, Tattyreagh – Irish Language Storytelling Workshop for Children on Monday, March 10.
- An Carraig Mhór CLG – Maidin Caife on Saturday, March 15, offering a relaxed setting to practice Irish over a cup of tea.
