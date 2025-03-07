This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Events taking place locally as part of Irish language celebration

  • 7 March 2025
Events taking place locally as part of Irish language celebration
Left-to-right: Mark Harte, Fiona Crudden, Irish Language Officer Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Seamas Mac Annaidh launching the 'Seachtain na Gaeilge' 2025 local programme of events at Dún Uladh.
A RANGE of free events will take place across Omagh and Fermanagh to mark ‘Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025’ – an annual worldwide celebration of the Irish language.

The programme was launched recently with a ‘Comhrá Cois Tine’ (fireside chat) at Dún Uladh, featuring special guests and Irish speakers Mark Harte and Séamas Mac Annaidh, accompanied by a performance from An Cór Gaelach, an Irish language choir based in Donaghmore.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry said that Seachtain na Gaeilge provides a brilliant opportunity to highlight its links to local heritage.

“Seachtain na Gaeilge is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, regardless of fluency, to engage with the Irish language and enjoy the cultural richness it brings to our District,” he said.

“With a diverse local programme of events, we encourage everyone to take part, learn something new, and celebrate our shared heritage.”

Events for your diary

  • Gaeltacht at Home Experience – A weekend of Irish language classes and social activities at Glenpark Estate on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
  • Sacred Heart Primary School, Tattyreagh – Irish Language Storytelling Workshop for Children on Monday, March 10.
  • An Carraig Mhór CLG – Maidin Caife on Saturday, March 15, offering a relaxed setting to practice Irish over a cup of tea.

 

