Evocative musical based on rise of Civil Rights in the North comes to Coalisland

With laughter, tears and a fair degree of anger, an evocative new musical in Coalisland will take audiences back to a land when life was more simple, attitudes more relaxed and people more forgiving – before everything changed so quickly.

Taking place at the Craic Theatre on Thursday, February 19 at 8pm, ‘In The Heart of the Country’ tells the story of young couple Sean and Beth who meet at a dance in the parochial hall and share their love of country music.

Their friendship turns into young love despite the protestations of both their families – the fathers in particular – albeit for totally different reasons.

They decide to sing at a local carnival where the main artist of the time is coming to perform.

However the political landscape of the country is about to change and spreading throughout the North was the clamour for civil rights. One section of the population, mainly Catholic, were experiencing discrimination on a huge scale and they decided it was time to do something about it.

Meetings were set up and marches planned.

Unfortunately the two protagonists Sean and Beth are also caught up in this wave of protests, with the musical so aptly and powerfully reflecting this vivid time in our recent history.

Get ready to enjoy this fabulous new musical by Gerry Cunningham to see whether romance and a shared deep love of country music will survive in a rural Tyrone community facing tensions with the oncoming of the Civil Rights movement. Tickets are on sale now.