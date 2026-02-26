The stage is set for this year’s Newtownstewart Drama Festival

THEATRE lovers will be flocking to St Eugene’s Hall tomorrow night (Friday) as the 32nd Newtonstewart Drama Festival gets underway, bringing its usual mix of quality productions from groups across Ireland.

Over eight nights, groups from Pomeroy, Armagh, Bunclody, Enniskillen and beyond will entertain audiences with a programme featuring works including Brian Friel’s ‘Dancing At Lughnasa,’ ‘The Dead’ by James Joyce, ‘Doubt’ by John Patrick Shanley and, closing the week, ‘Great Garbo Came To Donegal,’ based on the book by Frank McGuiness.

Newtonstewart Theatre Company committee member Fintan Gallagher said excitement is building ahead of the opening night.

“Everyone in the group and indeed the village is looking forward to yet another year of quality productions,” he said. “We’re all working hard to get everything set for tomorrow night.

“There is, as usual, a series of wonderful productions on show from some very talented groups. The line-up is mostly comprised of groups we’ve hosted before.

We’re welcoming back Belvoir Players after a hiatus away and are very excited to be hosting the Armagh Theatre Group for the first time, whose production of ‘Toxic Relationships’ by Byddi Lee opens the festival.”

The absence of the Strabane Drama Festival this year has been keenly felt locally, with Mr Gallagher admitting the gap left has helped boost Newtonstewart’s line-up and ticket sales.

“It’s a shame that Strabane is missing out on a drama festival but also good that there is another option locally for drama fans to enjoy, and we still have tickets available for anyone who wants them.

“Season tickets are £50, with half season tickets available for £25 and nightly individual priced at £8 or a concessionary rate of £6 for students and OAPs. ”

As the curtain prepares to rise, Mr Gallagher also praised the local business community for its continued support.

“Our festival doesn’t get any council funding, so if it wasn’t for the very generous assistance given by the extremely loyal businesses locally every year, none of this would be running. Also boosting the coffers will be a grand draw on the final night of the festival with a £500 grand prize.

“It’s going to be another successful festival and we can’t wait!”

Anyone wishing to obtain tickets for this year’s festival can do so by calling the ticket office line on 07706106216.

