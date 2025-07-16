Exhibition inspired by ‘diverse range of dance across the region’

THE diverse range of dance practiced in this border region through sculpture, sound, video, photography and drawings is the theme of an innovative new art exhibition at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Titled ‘Moving Through and Around’, the exhibition was devised by the creative team of Helena Hamilton, Aoife McGrath, Sorca McGrath and Simon Mills alongside eight dancers, Ruth Clarke; Marior Crowe; Jamie Fagan; Jessie Keenan; Tina McGurren; Rebeca Sanchez; Aysha Treanor and Dylan Quinn, who hail from the rural border regions of Cavan, Fermanagh-Omagh and Monaghan.

The exhibiton, which further takes inspiration from the unique geographical landscapes formed by the movement of water through and around rocks above and beneath the territorial border, will remain in Omagh until Saturday, July 26.

Advertisement

‘a new perspective’

From Sean-Nós, hip-hop, Flamenco and set dancing, to contemporary, Scottish Country, jiving and line-dancing, the exhibition shares personal, affective, interrelational, and location-specific experiences of dance connections that would not normally be recorded in mapping of dance on the island.

It allows an alternative cartography and sensory landscape to emerge that offers new perspectives on how dance is practiced, shared, and valued and celebrates connections between people and place forged through dance; honouring embodied sharing of movement and cultures.

Through a wide range of media, the exhibition allows your moves to join the dance through a visual, sonic and choreographic encounter with the steps, sounds, and significant sites for dance in this rural border region.