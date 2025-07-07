Farming, fun and festivities for all at the annual Omagh Show

ALL roads led to Tyrone’s county town on Saturday for an electric Omagh Show which ardently promised – and delivered – a hive of festivities, farming and fun for all the family.

Thankfully, pleasant weather won its battle with the morning’s mizzle and drizzle, and as the day progressed the sun came out to welcome the hundreds of visitors who had graced Omagh’s Showgrounds for the 183rd show of its kind.

And the itinerary was as vibrant as it was varied – the day, organised by Tyrone Farming Society, boasting a wealth of livestock competitions, including cattle to sheep and goats; a sheep shearing competition and even a parade of champions which set-off when the clock struck 2pm.

Advertisement

This year also featured a record-breaking number of trade stands, showcasing everything from agricultural machinery to artisan crafts, with the fragrant Food Zone offering a wide selection of quality refreshments and a full programme of live music which got the adults, kids – and even the friendly mascots! – up on the dance floor.

Melding the past with the present, exquisite classic and vintage vehicles were a wonderful sight to behold, while the ever-famous Home Industries Marquee proved a popular location for the local creative.

Bursting with entertainment

It was absolutely bursting at the seams with heartwarming children’s art work, lovingly-crafted knitwear and sewing work, eye-catching photography, delicious-looking homegrown veggies, preserves and baking.

Perhaps the most moving moment of all was spying the beaming smiles on the faces of Knockmoyle Lodge residents who thoroughly enjoyed watching a parade of furry, and quite frankly, adorable competitors at the Dog Show, while the younger visitors were spoiled for choice, with energetic activities available, such as a climbing wall, while archery, air rifles and inflatable slides to tire them out!

At 2.30pm, the whistle blared and it was all systems – and muscles –go at the NI ‘Tug of War’ – a world away from the elegant fashion show at the marquee.

Finally a fantastic well done to Nathaniel and Danille Lennox whose beautiful Saanen breed of goat won the coveted and first eer ‘Champion of Champions’ award, presented by Kenny Hawkes in memory of beloved show stalwart Jennifer Hawkes.

Advertisement

The Tyrone Farming Society have expressed their sincere thanks to lead sponsor, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, main entrance sponsor, Terex, all volunteers, committee members, stewards, and category sponsors, competitors and guests – without which the event would simply not be possible.

Well done to all involved in what was an excellent day out at the 183rd Omagh Show.