Fashion, food and fundraising at Killymoon Castle

  • 5 August 2025
Wilbert Mayne, chair of the Friends of Killymoon Castle, is pictured presenting a cheque for £4,000 to Aimee Foley. Also pictured, from left in the back row, are Dorothy Coulter and Louise Blair, of Killymoon Castle, Celine Turkington, proprietor of Celine’s Fashion @ Turkington’s, and Moira Shaw of the Alzheimer’s Society.
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 5 August 2025
THE Friends of Killymoon Castle have staged an afternoon of fashion, food and fundraising in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Set against the backdrop of glorious sunshine, the charity fashion show featured the latest trends from Celine’s Fashion at Turkington’s.

Guests from across Mid Ulster and beyond enjoyed a stylish showcase along with delicious refreshments, all while supporting a vital cause.

The event raised an impressive £4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society, thanks to the generosity of attendees and local businesses.

The Friends of Killymoon Castle extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make the day such a success.

Aimee Foley, Regional Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society, praised the effort.

She said, “If not for amazing supporters like the Friends of Killymoon, the Alzheimer’s Society couldn’t bring help and hope to people living with dementia.

“We are very grateful for their support. Too many face dementia alone.

“Alzheimer’s Society wants everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever they are, whatever they’re going through, they can turn to us for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.”

 

