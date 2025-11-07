‘Festival of light’ celebrations in Strabane this weekend

ST Pat’s Hall is set to glow this weekend as the Strabane Ethnic Community Association (SECA) hosts its much-loved Diwali celebration – now in its 15th year.

Known worldwide as India’s ‘festival of light’, Diwali marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Across India and beyond, families celebrate by decorating their homes with rows of tiny clay oil lamps called deepa, creating intricate patterns from coloured powders, enjoying traditional food, dressing in bright festive clothing, exchanging gifts and filling the streets with music, dance and fireworks.

For Hindus, Diwali is one of the most important religious holidays of the year, but over time it has become a cultural celebration enjoyed by people of many different backgrounds and beliefs.

That sense of openness is exactly what SECA has brought to Strabane for more than a decade.

In the lead-up to Saturday’s main event, the organisation has been busy sharing Diwali traditions with the local community.

Last weekend, SECA hosted workshops in sari-tying, henna painting and Rangoli art at its Abercorn Square offices.

Throughout the week, its team also visited six local primary schools, hosting hands-on sessions exploring Indian food, languages and cultural traditions – giving young people across Strabane a chance to experience a festival celebrated by over a billion people worldwide.

The big celebration takes place this Saturday, November 8, at 7pm in St Patrick’s Hall. Guests will be treated to authentic Indian cuisine from local restaurant Masala, followed by live music, traditional and modern Indian dancing, and a vibrant fashion show featuring colourful saris and formal wear.

SECA project co-ordinator Kamini Rao says Diwali has become a highlight not only for Strabane’s Indian community, but for residents from across the North.

“Diwali is the busiest time of the year for SECA. We’ve made it an important part of Strabane’s calendar, and every year people from all backgrounds come to celebrate with us. It’s fun, welcoming and a great way to learn about Indian culture through dance, food and music.”

The event is completely free, family-friendly and open to everyone.

For more information, contact Kamini Rao on 028 71886419 or email kaminiseca@gmail.com. Visitors can also call into the SECA Offices, 2 Abercorn Square, Strabane.