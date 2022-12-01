Festive brainteasers at Diceys are sno-joke

DICEY REILLY regulars will have fond memories of the quizzes which were an integral part of the summer season where trivia fans congregated in near silence in a battle of wits with the rest of the bar. The contests unfortunately died out for a while but two Strabane women have taken up the mantle, bringing the tests of knowledge back all in the name of charity.

On Friday night, Emer Curry and Sara Crotty will embark on their third quiz and are hoping for another success, the last two having packed Dicey’s to the rafters and seen a generous £827 go to Kindness of Strangers. This month will see Glenside Adult Training Centre benefit from the inevitable crowds which will once again flock to tax their brains with some cunning Christmas brainteasers.

One of the organisers, Sara, issued a ‘huge thank you’ to everyone who has attended the quizzes and took part in the raffle so far, and very generously donated their cash to make the nights a roaring success. She remarked, “We are hoping that the same crowds come out this Friday to support yet another fantastic local charity.”

The hugely successful nights, which show no sign of slowing down, will continue once a month with more local charities benefitting. This month’s quiz is tomorrow (Friday) beginning at 9-ish. Admission is £10 per team.