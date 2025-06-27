Fight night in Omagh to mark end of an era for one boxer

ONE of Omagh’s biggest charity nights returns next week – and it promises to be a knockout in more ways than one.

‘Fight For Life 2025’ will see local boxing favourite Ryan ‘Tiny’ Donnelly step into the ring for the final time in what’s set to be an unforgettable evening of sporting action and live entertainment. The event, taking place on Saturday, July 5 at St Enda’s GAA Club, will also feature live music from Tyrone’s very own All Folk’d Up.

Now in its second year, the event has raised thousands for charity to date.

Organiser Justin McGinn said last year alone raised £70,000, with this year’s proceeds set to benefit Zest NI, Friends of Arvalee, Support 2gether, and the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

But this year’s event also marks the end of an era, as Donnelly – one of Omagh’s most decorated boxers – prepares to hang up the gloves.

“From Boy 1 level to Ulster Elite champion, Tiny’s journey has been incredible,” said Justin. “He’s now passing that experience on to the next generation, coaching young boxers and helping create national champions.”

Tiny has also played a key role behind the scenes, helping organise Fight For Life events in recent years. His final fight is expected to draw a huge crowd.

“All donations are greatly appreciated,” said Justin. “And I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re proud to stand beside Tiny for his final bout.”