Film premiere a fitting finale as Omagh Literary Festival returns

The premiere of an acclaimed movie by a local film-maker provided a fitting finale for this year’s Omagh Literary Festival.

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, one of the highlights proved to be the premiere of Colin Broderick’s ‘A Bend in the River’, which closed the festival on Saturday night.

The film stars Derry Girls actress Kathy Kiera Clarke, along with a number of local actors and musicians, including Bronagh Broderick. It was scored by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, fiddle player with popular Irish indie-rock band, The Frames.

After the premiere, writer and director Mr Broderick took to Facebook to praise the support he received from local people, stating, “My heart is full.”

He added, “Thanks again to all who attended. I’ll treasure this night for the rest of my days.”

ILLUMINATING

Meanwhile, the 20th year of the festival opened with an illuminating discussion between award-winning journalist, Sam McBride, the Northern Ireland Editor of the

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent, and Irish author Neil Hegarty.

Reflecting on another successful weekend, Margaret Geelan, a founder of the festival, said it had been great to have in-person events for the first time in three years.

Mrs Geelan said, “It was great to see so many people attending the festival. This was our best year yet and we had some great events. It was great to hear local people talk and question some great Irish authors.

“The film premiere of ‘A Bend In The River’ was a fantastic way to end the festival. It was brilliantly attended and we filled the venue completely.”

