Fintona CCÉ fill Dún Uladh with Irish trad

THE fine sounds of Irish traditional music rang through Dún Uladh recently as the regional resource centre welcomed the talented Fintona CCÉ for a night of toe-tapping tunes.

The concert was part of Dún Uladh Regional Cultural Centre’s weekly Comhaltas Summer Seisiún series, which is taking place every Tuesday at the venue over the month of July.

This unique celebration of Irish traditional music, song, dance and storytelling brings together the local community and visitors alike for an unforgettable cultural experience.

Renowned as one of Ireland’s longest-running traditional summer shows, the seisiún programme showcases a carefully curated blend of performance and participation.

Each evening begins with a lively stage show featuring a diverse selection of local talent – from solo musicians and singers to small instrumental groups, storytellers and dancers.

While line-ups will vary each week, audiences can expect a rich tapestry of Irish tradition brought to life by performers of all ages, from promising junior musicians to experienced senior artists.

Each unique set showcases the very best talent from across the province with different performers from Ulster branches and groups.

Phil Rooney CCÉ

Liam Treanor, people development officer, is delighted to see the branches taking part this year.

“Our Summer Seisiún series is in full swing and we have had two great nights showcasing fantastic musicians, singers and dancers from Cormac O’Ceallaigh CCÉ and Fintona CCÉ,” Liam said.

“Our next host branch is Phil Rooney CCÉ from Ballyshannon who will, no doubt, continue the excellent entertainment in this great season of Irish traditional Culture.”

Dún Uladh’s Summer Seisiún is more than just a concert – it’s a living celebration of heritage, community and creativity.

Phil Rooney CCÉ will take to Dún Uladh tomorrow (Tuesday, July 8) at 8pm. Tickets available online or pay on the door Adults| £10 Under 16 | £5. Proceeds from the night go to the branch. Join us this summer and be part of the music trail through Ireland.

Remaining dates: Dún Uladh’s ‘Summer Seisiún’ programme will take place at the heritage centre on Tuesday, July 8; Tuesday, July 15; and Tuesday, July 22, each beginning at 8pm. For more information, please visit: www.dunuladh.ie