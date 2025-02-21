Fintona singer to perform her own song at Knock this weekend

INSPIRED by an emotional encounter with a stranger at Knock Shrine in Co Mayo, Fintona singer Angela Reid wrote her heartfelt song ‘Standing on the Shore’ in under two hours.

Now, in a full-circle moment, Angela will return to Knock this Sunday to perform the song during a special Mass, accompanied by fellow members of the Harmonise choir from Dromore, led by Fionnuala Colton.

“Last October, I was approached to take part in a fundraising event for the Victim Assistance charity in Mayo,” Angela explained.

“When the special Mass in Knock was mentioned, I knew I had just the song for it.”

Angela recalled the moment that inspired her, “One Sunday, I was at Knock Shrine and saw an older lady in awful distress. She seemed so isolated and lonely, like she had no one in the world to turn to.”

Witnessing the woman’s deep sadness left a lasting impact.

“It was an outpouring of emotions in a public place, and I was really taken aback. You just never know what someone is going through,” she said.

That night, the words began to flow, and within two hours, ‘Standing on the Shore’ was written.

Angela continued, “The next day, I started thinking about recording it. I approached Ray Moore with an idea for the tune, and within a couple of weeks, we recorded it with Chris Clark.

“It has always been my dream to go back and sing the song in Knock, to tell the story of what inspired it.”

Now, with 15 choir members accompanying her, that dream is becoming a reality for Angela.

“It’s a huge honour for me as a musician to be given this opportunity, and it’s my pleasure to invite the choir members along. It’s a big day for the parish, so we’re really looking forward to it!”