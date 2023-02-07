First single from Niamh McElduff

A NEW era in the singing career of talented Niamh McElduff from Carrickmore was opened last friday when she launched her first ever single.

Entitled ‘The Water is Wide’, the recording and release of the song is very much a new and exciting departure for the local woman.

While Niamh has gained a lot of experience singing at weddings and on television and radio during the past six years, this will be her first release of an actual recording.

Niamh is understandably excited about the new song and is hoping to receive a positive response when it is released tomorrow.

“This is a Scottish folk song, and the lyrics of this song really appeal to me,” she said.

“It’s a nice way to begin a recording career,” Niamh added.

“I’ve been singing for around six years now, and this is another aspect of my singing career which I’m hoping to develop.

“While full-time singing, perhaps, isn’t for me at the moment, it’s great to be able to sing on TV, radio and at weddings and other events.

“My long-term aim would probably be to tour with an Irish cultural initiative abroad.

“But, all of that’s in the future, and I’m quite content with this latest move forward which hopefully will be the start of becoming that bit more professional.”

Omagh musician, Matt McGlynn, a nephew of the late, Artie, has recorded the song for Niamh.

It also features world-class musician, Darragh Murphy, who plays the flute on the single.

“There are more songs which I would absolutely love to record in the future. I’m enjoying singing at the moment, and Matt has been a massive assistance for me in recording this,” Niamh said. “He has really encouraged me to go ahead with this record, when I probably put things off. It’s all about putting the idea into action.

“It has been important for me to begin with a song which people haven’t heard me sing before.

“To be finally at this stage is great, because there’s no point in waiting for a right time which probably never arrives.

“My hope is that this will be a stepping stone to an album in which the majority of songs will be in Irish.”

The record will be on a range of streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.