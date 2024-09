Fleetwood Mac fans are in for a treat this September as ‘Big Love – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’ prepare to take to the stage in Dungannon for a special performance.

The six piece tribute band of the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac will perform an exhilarating show which will concentrate on the hugely-successful Buckingham/Nicks era of the band, whilst also paying homage to the classic Peter Green line up.

The musical core is made up of Billy, Gary, Michael and Kevin, who have known each other and performed together in various guises for many years.

Billy is a veteran of the Belfast Punk scene of the late 70s. Gary and Kevin have been in a number of bands together over the years, and multi instrumentalist, Michael, cut his teeth in a variety of disciplines, including live music and appearances in stage plays and musical theatre productions.

The line up is completed by the vocal talents of Patricia and local singer Casey-Jade Campbell.

Casey-Jade is the newest member of the band, and is no stranger to performing having been involved in productions on stage and screen with Craic and Bardic Theatre from a young age.

She has a first-class honours degree in performing arts, and is relishing her role delivering the powerhouse vocals required to cover the songs of Stevie Nicks. Meanwhile, Patricia has the power and confidence coupled with the necessary sensitivity to cover the songs of the late Christine McVie, such as ‘Songbird’, ‘Oh Daddy’, ‘You Making Loving Fun’, and more.

The band have worked tirelessly in an effort to develop an authentic sound with a particular emphasis on recreating the vocal harmonies that made the original band stand out from their peers, and their attention to detail in the song arrangements is evident. A successful run of gigs over the last few years has seen them develop into one of the top live tributes from the North, taking their show to a mix of theatres and top live music venues.

l ‘Big Love’ will take to the stage in Dungannon on Friday, September 13 at the Square Box. Tickets are £25 and can be purchased via: www.hilloftheoneill.com