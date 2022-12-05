Folk Park event will transport visitors back to the 19th century

‘MOUNTJOY Meeting House’ at the Folk Park will be ignited with Christmas spirit and fesitivity on Thursday, as the Mummers pay their annual visit – in a unique and quirky start to the Christmas season.

The Ulster American Folk Park have organised the event for more than 30 years, transporting visitors back in time to the 19th century, in an event with a rich history linked to it.

Attendees can enjoy the flavours and smells from Christmas in times gone by – experiencing Christmas in perhaps a more unconventional way.

Upon arrival, you will be greeted by costumed guides, who will be furnished with appetising refreshments – a tasty treat before Captain Mummer interrupts the evening!

Captain Mummer, along with his troop of performers, once deployed, promise copious amounts of fun and entertainment.

‘A Night with the Mummers’ is not only amusing, but it’s is also a unique and wonderful way to kick start the Christmas season – trying something new and different.

John-Paul Coyle, visitor services manager at Ulster American Folk Park, said, “We are delighted to welcome visitors to our stand-alone celebration of the Mummers, which has become an annual tradition at the Ulster American Folk Park for over 30 years.

“It’s something we look forward to every year, as our visitors get to experience a one of a kind event steeped in history,” he added.

So, if you are on the look out for new ways to celebrate Christmas, you have struck gold with this unique performance.