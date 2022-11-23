Former ‘Herald journalist publishes first book at 83

IT was with ‘great interest and support’ that the people of Tyrone attended the launch of John Devine’s first book at the Omagh Library – and they even threatened to buy every last copy!

A native of Omagh, 83-year-old John is an award-winning journalist, who started his career with the UH in the 1950s.

His book, ‘The Seventh Man and Other Stories’, features 13 stories, including, of course, the eponymous ‘The Seventh Man’ which tells the tale of a man named in a newspaper as one of seven men killed in the SAS ambush of an IRA brigade.

The named man didn’t die… because he wasn’t there.

John, who now lives in Bangor, was Northern Editor of the Irish Independent from 1985 to 2004, when he retired.

He covered the Troubles for many years, up to and including the Good Friday Agreement.

He was also chosen for the award for ‘Outstanding Work in Irish Journalism’ in 1981, an award presented to him by then Minister Desmond O’Malley.

In the ‘New Year’s Honours List’ for 2004, he was awarded the OBE for his work in journalism, which was presented to him at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about his book launch in Omagh, John said, “Some cousins turned up, and nearly bought me out of all of the copies of ‘The Seventh Man and Other Stories’ that I was carrying.

“I wish that every book launch was like that. Thanks for your interest and support.”

The event was introduced by former UH editor, Darach MacDonald.