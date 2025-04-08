Free Easter family event being held in Cookstown this weekend

A free Family Fun Day will take place in Cookstown this weekend.

The event will be on from 12pm to 2pm at the Burnavon Theatre on Saturday, April 12.

With lots of Easter-themed activities including arts & crafts, face painting, music, and interactive dance sessions, you won’t want to miss it.

Advertisement

There will be a ‘quiet hour’ from 10.30am to 11.30am. Admission is free, and all activities are drop-in.