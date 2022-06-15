‘Friends Together’ choir hit the high notes in Strabane

THE audience were on their feet to applaud the Western Trust Adult Learning Disability choir ‘Friends Together’ who held their summer concert performance last week at the Alley Theatre, Strabane.

The event was hosted by Highland Radio’s Gary Gamble and raised a total of £705 for Cancer Research.

The talented choir, which includes service users, carers and staff from Fermanagh, Omagh, Strabane and Derry areas have been busy rehearsing over the past couple of months.

They performed a number of their favourite songs including Catch a Falling Star, Count on Me, There’s a Power in the Music and Imagine.

Speaking about the success of the concert, Deirdre Kelly, who is the local involvement facilitator for ALD Services at the Western Trust, said the concert had made a really positive impact and praised all the members of the choir.

“It was a truly wonderful and uplifting experience for all our service users who performed brilliantly,” she said.

“We were delighted with the warm welcome and enthusiasm from everyone who attended our summer concert.

“A sincere thank you to all our family and friends for their continued support and encouragement.”

“I would also like to thank the Alley Theatre management and staff for their incredible help in hosting our second concert in this wonderful venue, we very much appreciate all you have done for us.

“A special word of thanks must also go to our compère, Gary Gamble, who generously gave his time to attend and made the choir feel very special.”

l For all upcoming LD events visit the Adult Learning Disability Online Hub: bit.ly/ALDHub