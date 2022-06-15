‘Friends Together’ choir hit the high notes in Strabane

THE audience were on their feet to applaud the Western Trust Adult Learning Disability choir ‘Friends Together’ who held their summer concert performance last week at the Alley Theatre, Strabane.
The event was hosted by Highland Radio’s Gary Gamble and raised a total of £705 for Cancer Research.
The talented choir, which includes service users, carers and staff from Fermanagh, Omagh, Strabane and Derry areas have been busy rehearsing over the past couple of months.
Advertisement
They performed a number of their favourite songs including Catch a Falling Star, Count on Me, There’s a Power in the Music and Imagine.
Speaking about the success of the concert, Deirdre Kelly, who is the local involvement facilitator for ALD Services at the Western Trust, said the concert had made a really positive impact and praised all the members of the choir.
“It was a truly wonderful and uplifting experience for all our service users who performed brilliantly,” she said.
“We were delighted with the warm welcome and enthusiasm from everyone who attended our summer concert.
“A sincere thank you to all our family and friends for their continued support and encouragement.”
“I would also like to thank the Alley Theatre management and staff for their incredible help in hosting our second concert in this wonderful venue, we very much appreciate all you have done for us.
Advertisement
“A special word of thanks must also go to our compère, Gary Gamble, who generously gave his time to attend and made the choir feel very special.”
l For all upcoming LD events visit the Adult Learning Disability Online Hub: bit.ly/ALDHub
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.