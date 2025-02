In just a few short years, 21-year-old country singer John Mullan has gone from a newcomer in the Irish country music scene to one of its most promising rising stars.

With a passion ignited by live music and a voice that has captivated audiences, the young Tyrone native is now preparing for one of the biggest moments in his career – his debut on the TG4 television series Glór Tíre.

A self-described ‘Derry man at heart’ who is ‘geographically from Tyrone’, the young singer who hails from Ballinderry is looking forward to working alongside his mentor on the programme, country music star Cliona Hagan, who is also a neighbour of his.

“We have just finished pre-recording the first part of the series,” explained John.

“I can’t say too much at the minute, but I’m really looking forward to everyone seeing it when it airs.”

Recalling how the opportunity to appear on the hit TV series came around, John recalled receiving a phone call from his mother whilst he was out with two friends.

“It was on December 23, that’s how vividly I can remember it,” said the singer.

“Me and two friends were on our way into Cookstown and my mum rang me.

“I pulled the car over and she told me that Cliona’s dad had called to the house on her behalf to ask if I would be interested in being part of the show.

“I was delighted and said I would love to do it.”

Inspired by the big sound of American country music, John cites one of his biggest musical influences as Luke Combs.

Having just found his voice in recent years, John recalled going to see the American country band ‘Midland’ in the Ulster Hall in Belfast in May 2022 – a night that he said ‘triggered something’ within him.

“Seeing how a band like Midland performed on stage and feeling the atmosphere in the venue that night definitely triggered something within me and made me realise that I would like to pursue music,” John explained.

“Then one night I was in the Battery Bar in Moortown playing pool and I could hear a load of roaring and shouting from the front bar.

“There was a karaoke night going on and it sounded like great craic, so me and a few lads decided to call into it.

“I told the lads that I was going to give it a go, and I did, and the whole place loved it.”

Having impressed the audience at karaoke, it wasn’t long until John was invited back to perform in the Battery.

“Paddy in the Battery gave me my first gig and it all took off from there,” he explained.

“Another big moment for me was when I got to perform on Downtown Radio live from the Balmoral show.

“After that, the gigs started to fly in and I’ve been kept busy since.

“There has been so many local venues and people who I would like to thank for these amazing opportunities.

“It would be impossible to thank them all, but it has been such a great experience being able to perform so close to home on a regular basis.”

Ahead of the return of Glór Tíre in March, you can catch John live this Saturday night (February 8) as he makes his début in Canavan’s in Garvaghey.

You can also follow the ambitious country singer’s musical journey on social media by searching ‘John Mullan Music’.