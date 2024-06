Stendhal Festival has announced its family-friendly programme for this year’s event with Cbeebies star Yukee taking centre stage.

The multi-award-winning Stendhal Festival will take place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady from July 4 to 6.

Theatre, circus acts, music, science, dance, forest schools and storytelling and more all feature, along with a host of brilliant workshops curated by The Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

The highlight for all pre-schoolers attending Stendhal will no doubt be Yukee, The CBeebies Live Experience, a music-first preschool series created by musicians, for the musicians of the future.

Yukee – Live! is an interactive live show based around the animated show that explores simple music learning outcomes using songs, games, and episodes of the show with live music as the underscore.

The show also includes introducing and developing music terms like beat and timbre through interactive games and sing-a-longs, and finishes with a live band teaching the audience a song from the show.

The Big telly Theatre Company will also be on site performing a kid friendly version of their award winning ‘World’s Worst Cafe’.

Other standout performances for all the family include Grant Goldie, the Magic of Caolan McBride and Jack Wise, Jitterbug Jackson, ‘Missy Impossible’ by Missy Fortune, Sunshine, Science Stories by Alan Kennedy-Asser, Makey Uppers Theatre, Cikada Circus, and loads more.

Festival director Ross Parkhill commented, “We have always been incredibly proud to be a festival for all ages, where people can introduce their children to a huge variety of arts and crafts and get their creative juices flowing.

“This year we are delighted to be continuing that tradition with this amazing programme of music, science, art, magic, dance, workshops and loads more, all geared towards helping kids fall in love with the arts.

“Family tickets are running low for this year’s event. A massive thank you to everyone who has supported us so far and we can’t wait to welcome your family to the farm this summer.”

l For more information on Stendhal Festival visit www.stendhalfestival.com