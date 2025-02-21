Fundraising ’80s nights set to get Carrickmore hall rocking

MAKE your hair as big as possible and get your leg warmers at the ready because next week local musicians at the Patrician Hall will host three evenings of power ballads and vintage rock anthems for charity.

More than 20 local singers and a group of local musicians will take to the stage at the Carrickmore venue on Thursday, February 27, Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1, with all shows starting at 8pm.

They will be performing a wide range of well-known songs from the 1980s, including hits by Bon Jovi, Tiffany, Belinda Carlisle, Madonna, Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen to name but a few.

Advertisement

All the proceeds from the shows will be split between three charity and community organisations including the Patrician Hall itself, which is completely run and operated by volunteers and self-funded.

The concerts will also raise money for Starbreakers Special Olympics Club, a sports club for children and adults with an intellectual disability, and which concentrates on inclusion and development through the world of sport.

The third group to benefit from the concerts is Friendly Care Group Termonmaguirc, which offers respite care and provide invaluable support to people who have a disability and their families.

Elaine Gormley, one of the organisers, said that the event was a ‘excellent opportunity’ to show some fantastic local talent.

“We have had this concert planned for a while now, and it should be a great opportunity to showcase some amazing local talent,” said Elaine, who also volunteers at The Patrician.

“Last year we held an event that celebrated 100 years of country music and even before, we had decided to arrange this concert!

“It is also a great way to raise money for the hall and for some great local charities. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”