Fundraising carol service to be held in Strabane next month

THE Marie Curie Annual Community Carol Service will take place in St Patrick’s Hall in Strabane on Tuesday December 9 at 7.30pm.

The event promises an evening filled with festive music and community spirit, all in support of the vital work carried out by the charity.

Entertainment on the night will include performances from the Strabane Brass Band and the Class Act Singers, along with a special appearance by guest soloist Ciara Quinn. The musical programme will feature a range of seasonal favourites designed to capture the spirit of Christmas.

Local clergy will also take part in the service, offering scripture readings that recount the Christmas story and add a reflective note to the celebration.

Marie Curie iprovides care and support to people living with terminal illnesses and their families. The charity offers nursing services, hospice care, and emotional support to help patients spend their final days with comfort and dignity, often in their own homes.

Tickets, priced at £10 per person, are available from the office at St Patrick’s Hall. They can be purchased every Friday from 2.30pm to 5pm, every Tuesday from 11am to 1pm, and every Thursday from 10.30am to 1.30pm throughout the month of November.