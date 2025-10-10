Fureys to play a farewell gig in Omagh later this month

THE Fureys will play their last ever Omagh concert as part of their farewell tour in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on Saturday, October 25.

The Fureys are one of Ireland’s all-time most acclaimed and influential middle of the road, folk and traditional bands.

The band’s classics such as ‘Red Rose Café’, ‘Leaving Nancy’, ‘The Old Man’, ‘From Clare to Here’, ‘Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway’ and ‘The Green Fields of France’ have become the soundtrack to the lives of fans all over the world.

Advertisement

The Fureys indelible musical footprint is rivalled only by their vast collection of personal stories of their musical experiences and friendships, gathered by Eddie and George Furey along an amazing 49-year journey.

They are particularly proud of their UK chart success with songs such as ‘I Will Love You’ and ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’, which in turn helped bring Irish folk and traditional music to a completely new audience.

The band made their ‘Top of the Pops’ debut in 1981.

The Fureys will jump at any chance to play… not just on stage. Stories of the band striking up spur of the moment music sessions with fellow music stars who happen to be around are legendary. Joe Dolan, Chris Rea, Tom O’Connor, the Chieftains, Pete Seeger, Tom Paxton, Liam Clancy and Philomena Begley are just a few of those who have joined The Fureys for their spontaneous sessions.

‘Coronation Street’, ‘Royle Family’, ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ and ‘Heartbeat’ star, the late Geoffrey Hughes, had a keen interest in Irish music and played the Bodhran with the band.

He joined the guys for a legendary all-night session in Belfast’s Europa hotel after starring in the Christmas pantomime at the Grand Opera House next door.

The Fureys also struck up an unlikely music session with Kool & The Gang, Midge Ure (Ultravox) and other music stars backstage during an episode of Top of the Pops.

Advertisement

Eddie Furey recalls how ‘many musicians have told us we influenced them after hearing a record from their parents or grandparents’ collection’.

Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics has credited Eddie with teaching him his first chords on the guitar while still a teenager.

Eddie would return the compliment by joining Dave on stage in Paris for a jam during the latter’s wedding to Bananarama’s Siobhan Fahey.

Inevitably changes have occurred over the years. Their brother Paul died suddenly in June 2002, Finbar left the band in December 1996 and Davey got a stroke in March 2014 which he is still recovering from. However, George and Eddie continued to delight audiences on their tours and releasing CDs.

The FUREYS are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination. Their folk based music has received standing ovations in some of the biggest concert halls of the world and they credit their musical ability to their parents, Ted and Nora, who were well known musicians themselves. They encouraged their sons to play music from a very early age and there was live traditional music in their house almost nightly.

In May 2026, the Fureys will come to an end. Eddie and George sayWe will have very mixed emotions over the next number of months knowing our working lives as we have known them for so long will be coming to an end”