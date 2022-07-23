Gerard welcomes more special guests to the stage

THE exciting programme ‘Gerard Bradley presents An Evening With…’ sees the local musician joined each month by a different selection of musical guests, covering a wide range of styles.

Gerard is the fou​nding member of the extremely successful Strabane Chamber Choir and the Jazz Gazette. He was musical director of Letterkenny Music Society for ten years and has also served as occasional musical director or rehearsal pianist for multiple musical productions across the north-west, as well as being part of the Strabane Concert Brass.

On Saturday, vocalist Denise and brass player Mark accompanied Gerard to delight the Alley crowd.

Advertisement

The next performance in the series will take place on Thursday, August 4 in the Strabane venue where Gerard will be alongside Ruth Corey and Robert Peoples.

Having returned to settle in Strabane after a ten-year stint in London, vivacious vocalist Ruth has had a varied and successful career, especially as a leading member of London Contemporary Voices, and as a solo singer with groups and artists like the Fontelles, Newtown Faulkner and Graham Smillie. She has performed for numerous large events including the Reading and Cambridge festivals. During the evening expect plenty of folk, a touch of jazz and some David Bowie thrown in for good measure.

Derry born Robert Peoples studied viola at Colchester Institute School of Music under the tuition of Glyndwr Parfitt from 1987-1991. As well as his classical training, Robert has played in several bands over the years, with genres ranging from Blues/Folk, Country, and bands with original material in such places as the Albert Hall, Festival Hall, Glastonbury and the Cambridge Folk Festival to name but a few. A versatile player, Robert currently performs and composes with his current band Basork and teaches both viola and violin.

‘Gerard Bradley presents… An Evening with Ruth Corey and Robert Peoples’ will take place in the Alley on Thursday, August 4. Tickets are £6 and available online www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 384444.

Later in the year Gerard will be joined by artists Peter Doherty, Joan Talbot and Ann Jennings to name but a few.