A PUPIL from Gibson Primary school in Omagh has been crowned the winner of Evolve’s ‘Fuelling the Future’ art competition, which has seen her artwork displayed on a local billboard.

Rose Butler-Casserly won the competition with a colourful depiction of the benefits of gas, with carbon reduction at the heart of her work.

She also won a £250 art pack after her entry was chosen from nearly 300 entries.

Schools across Cookstown, Dungannon, Strabane, Enniskillen, Omagh and Magherafelt took part in the competition, with a winner from each town announced.

Over 1,000 public votes were cast to arrive at the six winning entries, who all had their work displayed on local billboards.

The aim of the competition was to raise awareness among schoolchildren of the benefits of gas, and to encourage them to respond imaginatively to some of the key issues surrounding sustainable fuel sources.

Director of Evolve, David Butler said, “We were delighted to have had the opportunity to glimpse the world through children’s eyes.

“This competition has given them the opportunity to display their artistic talent and their understanding of the critical issues involved in renewable, sustainable energy.

“They are the future, and from the evidence of their artworks, the future is in good hands.”