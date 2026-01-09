Give My Head Peace team on the way back to Omagh

The ‘Give My Head Peace’ gang are set to embark on their annual pilgrimage to Omagh this March for a night of topical and satirical comedy at the Strule Arts Centre.

Returning with another brand new show, Ireland’s number one sitcom will see some of your favourite characters such as Da, Ma, Cal, Pastor Begbie, Sandy, Billy and Dympna taking to the Tyrone stage for what is guaranteed to be a night of laughter, silly plots, and some top class stand-up comedy from Tim McGarry (aka ‘Da’) – with an odd song or two!

For a night of riotous, local humour, look no further. Give My Head Peace Live never disappoints!

Having first appeared on our television screens in 1998, the cast of the show have, in recent years, taken to the stage at a selection of venues throughout the North.

The show has been reviewed as a ‘must-see’ for anyone who loves a good laugh at the quirks, politics, and everyday madness of Northern Ireland, with the whole cast bring their A-game, with a notable stand-out performance from Paddy Jenkins as Pastor Begbie.

Come along and see what trouble Da and Cal have got themselves into now and why poor Ma’s head is always melted with the antics of the whole lot of them.

Also starring Olivia Nash, Damon Quinn, Michael McDowell, Alexandra Ford and Ciaran Nolan, Give My Head Peace will take to the Omagh stage on Sunday, March 1 at the Strule Arts Centre from 8pm.

Tickets are available

now at £28.50 via

www.struleartscentre.co.uk.

