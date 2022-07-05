Go mad for trad at Ulster Fleadh

IT’S that time of year and all roads lead to Dromore for this year’s Ulster Fleadh, which takes place from July 17 to 24 for a week-long cultural extravaganza.

The official Fleadh launch took place in St John’s Business and Enterprise College last Thursday.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, the Ulster Fleadh committee and thriving traditional musicians were all in attendance to celebrate the upcoming feast of music.

Mr McElduff said he was delighted to attend the launch of the Ulster Fleadh on behalf of the council to support and endorse the “hard work and commitment” of the organisers.

He said, “I am very pleased that the council has been able to support the event through sponsorship and I would encourage everyone to attend the events to experience the wonderful Fleadh atmosphere, the warm welcome/ fáilte and the hospitality of the people of Dromore, of county Tyrone and of the wider district.”

One of the biggest cultural events of the year, it boasts a fantastic programme of events for all the family to soak up our traditional cultures and musical splendour, with events open to all and many free of charge, including fabulous street sessions, concerts featuring the cream of Irish traditional talent, a 5K fun run/walk, traditional Fleadh parades, cultural and historical talks, daytime street entertainment and so much more.

Go mad for trad this summer at the Ulster Fleadh and bask in the glory of traditional cultures, with something for all the family. For a full schedule of events, accommodation and more, visit www.ulsterfleadh.ie or e-mail secretary@ulstercomhaltas.com. You can also follow the Ulster Fleadh on social media; Facebook @FleadhUlster and Instagram @Ulster_Fleadh.

The Ulster Fleadh is sponsored by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council supported by the Department for Communities.